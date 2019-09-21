Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $233.54 Million

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) to report $233.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $225.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $239.70 million. Omega Healthcare Investors posted sales of $221.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year sales of $914.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $898.00 million to $928.23 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $985.24 million, with estimates ranging from $898.75 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $191.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

OHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.04.

In related news, insider Michael Ritz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $424,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 5,500 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,661,454. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock worth $3,066,300. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,995,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,175,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,492 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,907,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,351,000 after purchasing an additional 600,319 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,048,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,543,000 after purchasing an additional 98,805 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.6% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,460,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,023,000 after purchasing an additional 243,272 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 19.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,204,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,781,000 after purchasing an additional 512,093 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OHI traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,222,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,789. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.39.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.