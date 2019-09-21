Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $233.54 Million

Brokerages expect Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) to report $233.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $225.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $239.70 million. Omega Healthcare Investors posted sales of $221.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year sales of $914.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $898.00 million to $928.23 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $985.24 million, with estimates ranging from $898.75 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $191.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

OHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.04.

In related news, insider Michael Ritz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $424,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 5,500 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,661,454. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock worth $3,066,300. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,995,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,175,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,492 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,907,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,351,000 after purchasing an additional 600,319 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,048,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,543,000 after purchasing an additional 98,805 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.6% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,460,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,023,000 after purchasing an additional 243,272 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 19.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,204,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,781,000 after purchasing an additional 512,093 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OHI traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,222,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,789. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.39.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

