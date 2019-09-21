Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) to Announce -$0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ earnings. Tenax Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.71). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tenax Therapeutics.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.17.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Tenax Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Tenax Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Tenax Therapeutics by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 117,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenax Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TENX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.34. 14,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 10.05. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $6.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.

