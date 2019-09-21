Zacks: Analysts Expect Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) to report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Crawford & Company’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Crawford & Company posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Crawford & Company will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Crawford & Company.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Crawford & Company had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $256.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.93 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crawford & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

CRD.B stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,138. Crawford & Company has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $527.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Crawford & Company’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

