Zacks: Analysts Expect Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) to Announce $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mantech International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.57. Mantech International reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Mantech International will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mantech International.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Mantech International had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Mantech International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MANT shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut Mantech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $66.00 price objective on Mantech International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Mantech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 32,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $2,204,659.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,162.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Wagner sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $603,978.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,206.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Mantech International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Mantech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MANT traded down $0.79 on Monday, hitting $68.70. 109,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,075. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.04 and a 200 day moving average of $62.78. Mantech International has a twelve month low of $48.25 and a twelve month high of $71.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

