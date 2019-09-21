Zacks: Analysts Set $21.00 Target Price for Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $21.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.53 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Eagle Bancorp Montana an industry rank of 162 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EBMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

In other news, Director Shavon Cape purchased 3,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $65,567.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,608.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBMT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 261.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 20,554.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.1% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the second quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EBMT stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $17.29. 4,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,575. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.62 million, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.49. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $18.90.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 8.68%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is presently 35.51%.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

