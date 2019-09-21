Zacks: Analysts Set $23.00 Target Price for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP)

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $23.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Universal Stainless & Alloy Products an industry rank of 168 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen set a $22.00 price objective on Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 322.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 51.1% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 26,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 109.1% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the first quarter worth about $595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,613. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $28.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.50 million, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.51.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

