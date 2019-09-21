Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) to Post -$0.86 EPS

Brokerages expect MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) to post earnings per share of ($0.86) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.22). MacroGenics reported earnings of ($0.81) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year earnings of ($3.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.63) to ($1.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.88) to ($2.58). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.58 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 54.52% and a negative net margin of 273.47%.

MGNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub downgraded MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 price target on MacroGenics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.98.

MGNX stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.88. 509,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,800. The company has a market cap of $630.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average is $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.81. MacroGenics has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $32.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,264,000 after acquiring an additional 225,690 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 62,661.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,146 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 804.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 23.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,221,000 after acquiring an additional 246,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

