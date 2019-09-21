Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Analysts expect ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to post $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ONEOK’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. ONEOK posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ONEOK will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $4.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ONEOK.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

OKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their target price on ONEOK to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus lifted their target price on ONEOK to $82.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter worth about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 91.3% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter worth about $32,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 36.8% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 82.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,108,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,002. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $77.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.67.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

