Zacks: Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. Great Southern Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 200% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $60.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $1.19 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Great Southern Bancorp an industry rank of 189 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

GSBC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of GSBC traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.23. 54,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,028. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.85. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.30 and a 52 week high of $60.94. The company has a market cap of $841.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $52.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP Kevin L. Baker sold 2,500 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 12.4% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $2,549,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 19.8% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 26,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 539,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 15.2% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 38,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.