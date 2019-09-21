Zacks: Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Harvard Bioscience’s rating score has declined by 100% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $2.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.04 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Harvard Bioscience an industry rank of 106 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HBIO. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

In related news, Director Bertrand Loy acquired 15,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $46,925.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine A. Eade acquired 39,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $98,989.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 112,877 shares of company stock worth $293,742. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 401.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 635.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HBIO stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.47. The stock had a trading volume of 253,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,222. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Harvard Bioscience has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.65 million, a P/E ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $29.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.