Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sands China Ltd. operates as a developer, owner and operator of integrated resorts and casinos in Macau and is a subsidiary of Las Vegas Sands Corp. The Company’s assets include The Venetian Macao, The Sands Macao and The Plaza Macau. It also provides human resources administration, travel and tourism agency, mall management, ferry transportation and leasing services, procurement, marketing and administrative services. Sands China Ltd. is headquartered in Macau. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SCHYY. HSBC raised SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCHYY opened at $47.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.13. SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR has a 1-year low of $37.63 and a 1-year high of $56.10. The firm has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR Company Profile

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the CotaiExpo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue.

