Zacks Investment Research Lowers Castle Brands (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Brands (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CASTLE BRANDS INC., is an emerging developer and international marketer of premium branded spirits within five growing categories of the spirits industry: vodka, rum, tequila, whiskey and liqueurs/cordials. Castle Brands’ portfolio includes Boru Vodka, Gosling’s Rum, Sea Wynde Rum, Tierras Tequila, Knappogue Castle Whiskey, Clontarf Irish Whiskey, Jefferson’s and Jefferson’s Reserve Bourbon, Sam Houston Bourbon, Celtic Crossing Liqueur, Pallini Limoncello, Raspicello and Peachcello and Brady’s Irish Cream. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ROX. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Castle Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Castle Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Castle Brands from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

ROX stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. Castle Brands has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $1.27.

Castle Brands (NYSEAMERICAN:ROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.87 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Brands during the second quarter worth $244,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Castle Brands in the second quarter worth $152,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Castle Brands by 226.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 104,909 shares during the period.

Castle Brands Company Profile

Castle Brands Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, imports, and sells beverage alcohol and non-alcoholic beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company offers premium and super premium rums, whiskey, liqueurs, vodka, tequila, wine, amaretto, and other spirits, as well as ginger beer and ready-to-drink cocktails.

