Zacks Investment Research Upgrades 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) to “Hold”

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “2U, Inc. is an education technology company. It is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that enables nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver their education to students anywhere. The Company offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs in social work, science, public administration, healthcare, laws, education, and business administration. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services including content development, student acquisition, and state authorization services, as well as application advising, student and faculty support, and in-program student field placements. 2U, Inc. is based in Landover, Maryland. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut 2U from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird cut 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer cut 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barrington Research cut 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on 2U in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 2U has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,466,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,970. 2U has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $80.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -27.73 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average is $41.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.16. 2U had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $135.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that 2U will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John M. Larson bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $755,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 69,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,181.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Kenigsberg sold 7,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $286,105.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,538,488.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 159,608 shares of company stock worth $2,264,302. 4.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 2U by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,475,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,111,000 after acquiring an additional 164,063 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in 2U by 53.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,524,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,014,000 after acquiring an additional 884,527 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 2U by 0.7% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,557,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in 2U by 26.1% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,798,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,678,000 after acquiring an additional 372,148 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in 2U by 0.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,605,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,785,000 after acquiring an additional 10,846 shares during the period.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

