Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) to Hold

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of naxitamab and omburtamab which are in clinical stage. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is based in NEW YORK, USA. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Wedbush started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $40.00 target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

NASDAQ:YMAB traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $30.95. 322,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,456. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -20.63. The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average of $23.81. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $32.27.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg sold 89,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $2,370,032.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $122,360.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 352,010 shares of company stock valued at $9,500,868. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 24.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3,056.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,637,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $9,148,000. 32.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

