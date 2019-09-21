Zacks: Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $15.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Lakeland Industries an industry rank of 175 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Roth Capital set a $15.00 price objective on Lakeland Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lakeland Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAKE. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Industries by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 713,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after acquiring an additional 157,625 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,723,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Industries by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 23,894 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lakeland Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 316,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 10,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 56,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LAKE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.79. 272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,048. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.61. Lakeland Industries has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $14.44.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $27.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.62 million. Lakeland Industries had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

