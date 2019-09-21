Zacks: Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 4.00 (Sell) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $43.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Shinhan Financial Group an industry rank of 154 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

SHG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Shinhan Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America downgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 8,254.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 8,254 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 95,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHG traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,066. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.27. Shinhan Financial Group has a twelve month low of $32.14 and a twelve month high of $41.79. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The bank reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

