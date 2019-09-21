Zacks: Sunlands Online Education Group – (NYSE:STG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Sunlands Online Education Group – (NYSE:STG) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Sunlands Online Education Group an industry rank of 153 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STG. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sunlands Online Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunlands Online Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

NYSE:STG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,490. The company has a market cap of $290.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.57. Sunlands Online Education Group has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $6.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average is $2.81.

Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE:STG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $80.51 million during the quarter.

Sunlands Online Education Group Company Profile

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of master of business administration programs.

