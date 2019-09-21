Zcoin Price Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. In the last week, Zcoin has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for about $5.54 or 0.00055157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, Huobi, Indodax and Sistemkoin. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $46.59 million and approximately $12.52 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,027.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.20 or 0.02154869 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.09 or 0.03110627 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.16 or 0.00729191 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.90 or 0.00726532 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00010822 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00061007 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00477766 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00008982 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,417,568 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, BX Thailand, Coinroom, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Sistemkoin, Binance, CryptoBridge, Huobi, Cryptopia, Koinex, Bittrex, CoinExchange, Indodax and TDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

