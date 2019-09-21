Zebra Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC)

Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Vectrus by 900.0% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Vectrus by 53.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Vectrus by 348.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Vectrus by 173.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vectrus in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VEC traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.00. 70,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,526. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.13. Vectrus Inc has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $46.51. The company has a market cap of $478.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.82.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $331.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vectrus Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William F. Murdy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $41,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,249.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vectrus in a report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Vectrus in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vectrus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

