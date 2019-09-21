Zebra Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,911 Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLO. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 138.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 101.6% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 49,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24,825 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FLO shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Flowers Foods in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

NYSE:FLO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.91. The stock had a trading volume of 10,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,355. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $24.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $975.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.85%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

