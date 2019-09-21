Zebra Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Zebra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Nordson by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 1.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Nordson by 3.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Nordson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael F. Hilton sold 8,538 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,253,463.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,964,724.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory A. Thaxton sold 2,411 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total transaction of $333,055.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,646 shares of company stock worth $2,939,691. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NDSN. ValuEngine raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 1st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Nordson from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Longbow Research set a $160.00 target price on shares of Nordson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

NASDAQ NDSN traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.47. 3,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,870. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $110.16 and a 1-year high of $149.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). Nordson had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $559.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.59%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

