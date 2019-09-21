Zebra Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Zebra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 12.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,096 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the second quarter worth approximately $14,157,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Watsco during the second quarter worth approximately $936,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its stake in Watsco by 3.8% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 3,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Watsco by 22.8% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 9,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Watsco by 21.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.80.

Shares of Watsco stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,302. Watsco Inc has a 1-year low of $131.88 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.62 and a 200 day moving average of $156.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.14). Watsco had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Watsco’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco Inc will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.