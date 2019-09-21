Zebra Capital Management LLC Has $330,000 Holdings in Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS)

Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BFS traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.64. 805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,104. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.57. Saul Centers Inc has a one year low of $45.49 and a one year high of $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

