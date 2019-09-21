Zebra Capital Management LLC Has $361,000 Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Zebra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,972,000 after acquiring an additional 66,402 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 25.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 8.6% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 42.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 252,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,087,000 after acquiring an additional 75,892 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Nomura lifted their target price on Cintas from $217.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cintas from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.44.

In other news, insider Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 4,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,274,741.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,053 shares in the company, valued at $18,008,331.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 5,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,401,224.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 127,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,283,062.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

CTAS stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $253.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,144. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $259.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $155.98 and a 12 month high of $270.36.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

