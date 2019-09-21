Zebra Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,310 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter worth $233,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter worth $212,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 58.3% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 17,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,010,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,399,000 after acquiring an additional 588,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 8.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 160,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 12,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $123,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,990.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 3,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $129,951.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.18. 434,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,306. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $31.89 and a one year high of $43.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $156.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.13%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

