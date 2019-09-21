Zebra Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Zebra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 235.3% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Buckingham Research set a $109.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Walmart from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.76.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $327,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,388,531.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,580 shares of company stock worth $1,658,306 over the last three months. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.14. 225,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,371,185. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $118.19. The stock has a market cap of $331.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.39.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

