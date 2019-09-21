Zebra Capital Management LLC Sells 1,047 Shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Zebra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 12.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,095 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 3,860.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 24,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 24,205 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 34.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 148,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 38,206 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the second quarter worth $126,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,650,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,098,000 after purchasing an additional 36,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 247.9% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 34,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

PRGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded Progress Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. National Securities set a $50.00 target price on Progress Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $40.04. 214,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Progress Software Corp has a 12 month low of $30.23 and a 12 month high of $47.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.19.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The software maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $103.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.20 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 13.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Progress Software Corp will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

