Zebra Capital Management LLC Sells 374 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Zebra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POOL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $617,884,000 after purchasing an additional 209,876 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,768,000 after purchasing an additional 10,798 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pool by 88.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,527,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $291,783,000 after purchasing an additional 718,312 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 733,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $140,133,000 after purchasing an additional 20,908 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Pool by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 650,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,353,000 after purchasing an additional 19,674 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 4,443 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.63, for a total transaction of $855,855.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,145 shares in the company, valued at $12,356,251.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 8,696 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total transaction of $1,731,286.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,342,978.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,965 shares of company stock worth $9,560,885 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL stock traded up $4.26 on Friday, reaching $196.20. 8,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,953. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $136.83 and a 12 month high of $204.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.01. Pool had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 82.89%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $192.00 target price on shares of Pool and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.40.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

