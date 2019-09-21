Zebra Capital Management LLC Sells 5,043 Shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Zebra Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,043 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Miles Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA-Tencor stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.90. 55,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,673,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.52. KLA-Tencor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $80.65 and a fifty-two week high of $159.30.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 60.86% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. KLA-Tencor’s payout ratio is 35.46%.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $126.00 to $156.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on KLA-Tencor from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on KLA-Tencor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on KLA-Tencor from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of KLA-Tencor in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.42.

In other KLA-Tencor news, SVP Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $259,354.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total value of $306,153.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,845.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,807 shares of company stock worth $5,860,097 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

