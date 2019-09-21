Zebra Capital Management LLC Sells 567 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Zebra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 105.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 512.8% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 39.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,559. The company has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $117.75 and a one year high of $161.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Juan Valls sold 64,894 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.51, for a total value of $10,416,135.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,761,713.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven L. Martindale sold 48,622 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $7,579,197.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,546 shares in the company, valued at $13,179,030.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,458 shares of company stock worth $25,172,163 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.33.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

