Zebra Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Zebra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 620.0% during the 2nd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

In other Principal Financial Group news, insider Luis E. Valdes sold 47,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $2,748,609.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,490 shares of company stock worth $3,622,389 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Principal Financial Group stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.61. The company had a trading volume of 41,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,768. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $61.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.95.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%.

PFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $66.00 target price on Principal Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.