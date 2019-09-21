Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Raised to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $167.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $137.00.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.86.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $142.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.19. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $96.99 and a one year high of $143.57.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.57%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $967,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,198.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Didier Deltort sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total transaction of $50,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,264.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,391 shares of company stock valued at $5,642,274 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

