Zoomba Price Reaches $0.0011 (ZBA)

Zoomba (CURRENCY:ZBA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Zoomba coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last week, Zoomba has traded 52.8% lower against the dollar. Zoomba has a total market cap of $23,217.00 and $21.00 worth of Zoomba was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.48 or 0.00647679 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00019848 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004430 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000267 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 69% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Livenodes (LNO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Zoomba Profile

Zoomba (ZBA) is a coin. Zoomba’s total supply is 21,596,269 coins and its circulating supply is 21,200,539 coins. Zoomba’s official Twitter account is @zoombacoin. Zoomba’s official website is zoombacoin.com.

Zoomba Coin Trading

Zoomba can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoomba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zoomba should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zoomba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

