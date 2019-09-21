Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Boosts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,855 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $11,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $1,355,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,066,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,148,054.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian M. Cook sold 175,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $12,758,502.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,125,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,792,421.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 569,298 shares of company stock valued at $40,914,565. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Argus lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.07.

NYSE CL remained flat at $$70.95 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,238,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,008. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.01. The company has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.75. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 10,821.98% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.91%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

