Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 39,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,417,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 14,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 28,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $550.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $567.00 price objective on BlackRock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $501.72.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $444.39. 1,073,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,928. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $426.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $446.17. The company has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.79 and a 12-month high of $489.55.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 30.25%. BlackRock’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.02%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

