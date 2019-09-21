Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $21.99 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 24.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 191,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,847 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $21,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 66,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Texas Instruments by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 478,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,878,000 after buying an additional 23,012 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,699,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. CIBC boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.71.

TXN traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.30. 2,613,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,544,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.41. The company has a market cap of $120.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $87.70 and a one year high of $130.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.25% and a net margin of 34.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $57,739,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,276,204.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bing Xie sold 52,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $6,681,197.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,575,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock valued at $159,473,823. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

