Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Reduces Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI cut its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 23,689 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $12,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 302.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $174,337.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 42,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,742,685.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $175,504.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,958.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,953 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,229. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Yum! Brands to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research lowered Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.65.

Yum! Brands stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,401,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.51. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.53 and a 1 year high of $119.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.43.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

