Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Sells 43,502 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI reduced its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 165,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,502 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $12,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,385,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,245,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,176,020 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,010,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935,958 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,690,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $981,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Dominion Energy by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,653,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $740,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,524,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,066,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,779 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.64.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.84. 8,128,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,165,408. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $67.41 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.9175 per share. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 90.62%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey Michael Zeiler acquired 15,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $95,356.72. Also, Director Michael E. Szymanczyk acquired 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.85 per share, with a total value of $1,687,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,807.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

