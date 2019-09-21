Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Sells 67,388 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,388 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $16,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,308,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,947 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 5,612.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,591,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,311,000 after buying an additional 1,563,537 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,335,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,048,000 after buying an additional 1,507,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,670,000 after buying an additional 898,845 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 11,124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 854,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,440,000 after buying an additional 846,791 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America set a $120.00 price target on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.93.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded up $2.02 on Friday, hitting $116.37. The company had a trading volume of 189,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $104.17 and a 1 year high of $132.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.96 and a 200-day moving average of $116.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 33.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 9,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,086,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,524,265. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total value of $2,201,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,130.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

