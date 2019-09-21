Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Takes $9.85 Million Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 238,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,847,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JCI. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,271,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,509,000 after buying an additional 44,072 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 12,195 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 69,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,573,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,977,000 after buying an additional 624,079 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JCI stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.91. The company had a trading volume of 9,911,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,208,856. The company has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $44.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.62.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 36.75%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

In other Johnson Controls International news, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty bought 6,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.40 per share, for a total transaction of $257,508.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 11,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $468,287.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 875,511 shares in the company, valued at $36,482,543.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 237,805 shares of company stock worth $10,135,630. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

