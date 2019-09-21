Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Takes Position in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 215,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,578,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BB&T by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in BB&T by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BB&T by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 78,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in BB&T by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in BB&T by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 35,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BBT shares. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price objective on shares of BB&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price objective on shares of BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price target on shares of BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of BB&T from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. BB&T has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.95.

BB&T stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.42. 6,275,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,080,807. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. BB&T Co. has a 12 month low of $40.68 and a 12 month high of $53.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. BB&T had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BB&T Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. BB&T’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, insider David Hudson Weaver sold 21,705 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $1,116,505.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,285 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total transaction of $225,562.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,568. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

