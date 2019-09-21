Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Trims Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Booking were worth $14,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

BKNG traded down $27.00 on Friday, reaching $2,031.57. 342,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,968. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,946.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,842.91. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,606.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2,081.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.80 by $0.79. Booking had a return on equity of 56.70% and a net margin of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $20.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 102.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,900.00 price target (up from $1,800.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 price objective (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price objective (down previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,073.17.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

