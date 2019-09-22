-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fluidigm’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Fluidigm posted earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Fluidigm will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fluidigm.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.16 million. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 31.45% and a negative net margin of 57.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FLDM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fluidigm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of Fluidigm stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.59. The company had a trading volume of 607,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average of $10.91. Fluidigm has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $14.90.

In related news, insider Levin Easterly Partners Llc sold 11,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $64,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel D. Colella acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,367. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $95,460 and sold 2,018,179 shares worth $18,903,771. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Fluidigm by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Fluidigm by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Fluidigm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Fluidigm by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Fluidigm by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

