$0.22 EPS Expected for Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ship Finance International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.24. Ship Finance International posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Ship Finance International will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ship Finance International.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $110.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.61 million. Ship Finance International had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 8.93%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SFL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ship Finance International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. B. Riley set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ship Finance International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ship Finance International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ship Finance International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

NYSE:SFL traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $14.10. The stock had a trading volume of 603,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,650. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.87. Ship Finance International has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $14.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. Ship Finance International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.92%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Ship Finance International by 416.7% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 6,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

Ship Finance International Company Profile

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

