$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.36. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pennsylvania R.E.I.T..

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.44). Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $81.08 million for the quarter.

PEI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.81.

Shares of NYSE PEI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.61. 6,299,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,800. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.87 million, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In other news, CEO Joseph F. Coradino acquired 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.33 per share, with a total value of $59,696.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Pizzi acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $53,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 58,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,171.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 54,700 shares of company stock valued at $274,676. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 44.0% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 203,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 62,096 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 7.3% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 74,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 3.7% in the second quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orinda Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the second quarter valued at about $1,235,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

