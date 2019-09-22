$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Potlatchdeltic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.30. Potlatchdeltic posted earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 67.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Potlatchdeltic.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $215.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Potlatchdeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.27.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Potlatchdeltic in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Potlatchdeltic in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 10.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $41.07. 522,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,047. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.79. Potlatchdeltic has a one year low of $28.07 and a one year high of $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 70.18%.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

