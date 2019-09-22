$0.32 EPS Expected for Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Centurylink’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.35. Centurylink reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Centurylink will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Centurylink.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CTL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centurylink in a report on Friday, September 13th. Guggenheim set a $10.00 target price on Centurylink and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $14.00 target price on Centurylink and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Centurylink from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTL. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Centurylink by 563.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Centurylink by 279.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Centurylink by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

CTL traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $12.52. The stock had a trading volume of 15,808,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,398,438. Centurylink has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average of $11.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.03%.

Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

