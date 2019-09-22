-$0.36 EPS Expected for Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) This Quarter

Analysts expect Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Immunomedics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Immunomedics posted earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immunomedics will report full year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($0.99). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Immunomedics.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.10.

Shares of IMMU traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.59. 2,481,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,252,976. Immunomedics has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.93 and a current ratio of 9.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.26.

In other news, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc purchased 400,000 shares of Immunomedics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $5,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMMU. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Immunomedics by 215.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Immunomedics in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Immunomedics in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Immunomedics by 23.5% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Immunomedics by 56.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

