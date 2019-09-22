$0.38 EPS Expected for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.37. CVB Financial posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 37.43%. The business had revenue of $129.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVBF. ValuEngine upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded CVB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

CVBF traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $21.67. 1,212,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,211. CVB Financial has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $23.95. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average is $21.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

In other CVB Financial news, CEO Christopher D. Myers sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $101,384.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,557 shares in the company, valued at $5,059,436.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in CVB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in CVB Financial by 142.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in CVB Financial by 13,673.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in CVB Financial by 135.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 11,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

