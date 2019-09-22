$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) to report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aegion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.41. Aegion reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aegion will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aegion.

Get Aegion alerts:

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $318.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AEGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $24.00 price target on Aegion and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Aegion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

AEGN traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,914. Aegion has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.70 million, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Aegion by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Aegion by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aegion by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Aegion by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 63,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Aegion by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aegion (AEGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.